125 YEARS AGO
From the Oct. 14, 1897, Scott County Argus
The street fair views made by D. W. Pettit have been delivered, and they are creditable to the fair and to the photographer. Mr. Pettit also has on exhibition in several store windows many finely executed photographs of Shakopee scenery and buildings, which require only a glance to denote the very good quality of his work. Notable among these are two exterior and an interior view of St. Mark’s church, the trestle road or Lover’s Lane, and a birdseye view of the city from the high trestle.
100 YEARS AGO
From the Oct. 12, 1922, Shakopee Tribune
Atty. J. J. Moriarty on Tuesday re-opened his law office in this city. The office is located in the rooms over the Rest Rooms, in the M. J. Berens block.
75 YEARS AGO
From the Oct. 9, 1947, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Apparel Shop to Open Saturday
Opening Saturday, Oct. 12, of a new store where to be known as the Edna Marie Frock Shoppe, is advertised this week by the proprietors, Mr. and Mrs. W. J. Wynn...
Located in a newly remodelled and redecorated building at 111 W. First street, the store will feature popular styles of women’s, junior, misses and children’s clothes…
50 YEARS AGO
From the Oct. 11, 1972, Shakopee Valley News
NSP to Begin Construction
Council Grants Permit…
Shakopee’s City Council granted a conditional use permit to Northern States Power Tuesday night to construct a $20 million peaking plant on 79 acres in Shakopee, a project which has been heralded as a major tax boon for the community.
The formal action by the council was the last step before construction could begin, and NSP spokesmen at the meeting told council members they would be at City Hall the next day to pick up a building permit and construction would begin immediately.
The plant will be constructed northeast of Dean’s Lake in east Shakopee.
C. Gary Anderson, an NSP representative, told the Planning Commission that the new facilities, consisting of four gas turbine generators, a service building and storage tanks, would be used only during periods of peak demand to supplement power output…
The plant, of which Anderson said the major portion would not be visible from highway 101, would have 55-foot stacks and operate at a capacity of 187 megawatts.
It would be designed for use for no more than 2,000 hours at any one time, but the facilities could operate for longer period in the event of power outages, Anderson said…
25 YEARS AGO
From the Oct. 9, 1997, Shakopee Valley News
Large housing development near Dean Lake planned
One of the largest housing developments in the metropolitan area is being proposed in the east Dean Lake area of Shakopee.
The 549 acres located south of Highway 169, west of County Road 18 and north of County Road 16, will be developed in phases over six years into 550 single-family homes and 300 town homes by three developers: Valley Green Business Park, Shakopee Crossings Limited Partnership and the Minneapolis Foundation…
The housing mix will include one-acre shore land lots, half-acre lots standard suburban lots, small-lot single-family and attached townhouses. The price tag for homes in one section of the development will go from $225,000 and up, and single-family homes will run from $125,000 to $200,000 each.
Albinson said there will be four distinct neighborhoods catering to different priced housing on lot sizes from a quarter-acre to one acre.