125 YEARS AGO
From the Sept. 16, 1897, Scott County Argus
The main building of the Jacob Ries Bottling Works now bears upon its two street walls, big white-lettered signs so conspicuous that not only he who runs may read, but even those who travel upon the roads and railways may see and know where the Jacob Ries Bottling Works are “at.” Mr. Ries believes in nothing quite so much as in advertising, and he is reaping the benefits from liberal advertising of many sorts.
100 YEARS AGO
From the Sept. 14, 1922, Shakopee Tribune
New Bank May Be Started Here Soon
A charter has been granted the Marquette Co. of Minneapolis by the State Securities Commission for a State Bank charter to operate a State Bank in Shakopee.
It is probable that this company will start a bank in our city within the next thirty or sixty days. They have made a bid on the present Security Bank site and in all probability if their bid is approved by the court, it will be accepted.
75 YEARS AGO
From the Sept. 11, 1947, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
853 Pupils Now in Schools Here
Swelling to 853 the total number of pupils now enrolled in the city’s three schools five more students entered high school and six began their studies in the public grades school during the past week, Al N. Wurst, superintendent, disclosed.
Total enrollment in the public school is now 410, Mr. Wurst said.
50 YEARS AGO
From the Sept. 13, 1972, Shakopee Valley News
Century-Old Church Returns to Shakopee
A tiny church, built over 100 years ago in Shakopee and moved three-quarters of a century ago to Bloomington, came back to Shakopee Tuesday.
The move was made on the Minnesota River, the same route in reverse that the church followed on its original travels.
The church was built in 1867 at 3rd and Sommerville in Shakopee by a Shakopee Methodist Congregation. When the congregation disbanded, the church was offered to the Bloomington Ferry Methodist Congregation as a gift and moved in 1899 to a site on Old Shakopee Road.
The building, re-dedicated in 1900, was used continuously until June of 1970, when the Bloomington Ferry congregation merged with the Normandale Highland Methodist congregation. The congregation gave the church to the Scott County Historical Society.
25 YEARS AGO
From the Sept. 11, 1997, Shakopee Valley News
November referendums get green light
It’s both or neither for school bond issue, renewal of excess levy
The ballots are printed. The state Department of Children, Families and Learning has given the OK. And on Monday night, the Shakopee School Board voted unanimously to put two referendum questions on November ballots that almost certainly will increase district taxes.
If Shakopee School District residents want new buildings to accommodate a rapidly growing resident population, they have to be willing to renew an excess or operating levy which will expire this year.
As it will appear on November ballots, the first part of the question asks voter approval for a $675 per pupil unit levy. The excess levy would be in place for five years, and would replace the current excess levy that expires this year.
The building referendum seeks permission for the district to issue up to $29,652,000 million in bonds to build an elementary school that will serve 800 students, and make improvements and expansions at the senior and junior high school to serve 1,000 students each.