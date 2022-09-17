125 YEARS AGO
From the Sept. 23, 1897, Scott County Argus
The stand for judges and band has been erected in the middle of First and Lewis streets, hence the items in next week’s issue of the Argus will be written to music.
100 YEARS AGO
From the Sept. 21, 1922, Shakopee Tribune
Gem Joins Large Theater Circuit
There’s good news for movie fans and theater-goers in the announcement that Mr. Dawson, manager of the Gem Theater, has just completed arrangements for the showing of F. & R. Road Show Attractions at his theater.
Under the arrangements with the F. & R. Company, Mr. Dawson will play one of the F. & R. road shows every two weeks, the first one was shown here last night.
75 YEARS AGO
From the Sept. 18, 1947, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Plans New Shakopee Industry
How large and elaborate will be a new industry about to be launched in Shakopee depends upon the demand for its services as indicated by the results of a survey being undertaken this week by the men interested in the enterprise.
The industry—a food processing and locker plant, to be known as the Refrig-a-Loc Centre, has been planned by Dr. D. L. Halver who with his son Willard, will operate the industry on a site on East Second street.
Present plans call for the installation of 600 six cubic foot capacity lockers some of which will be drawer type and others door style units, Dr. Halver said.
50 YEARS AGO
From the Sept. 20, 1972, Shakopee Valley News
Corridor Group Elects Harbeck
Election of permanent officers to the “18-169 Corridor Committee” was held September 15 at the Minnesota Valley Country Club. The committee is an area-wide group advocating a higher priority for a new route for Hwy. 169 and new bridge across the river.
Elected Chairman was Walter Harbeck, Shakopee, Vice Chairman, Pat Colbert, Jr., Bloomington and Secretary, Joe Rimnac, Burnsville.
25 YEARS AGO
From the Sept. 18, 1997, Shakopee Valley News
Motel grand-opening ceremonies held
Central Group Companies of St. Cloud celebrated the grand opening of its Shakopee motel, Country Inn & Suites by Carlson, last Thursday.
The 63-room motel, which opened in June on Marschall Road and Vierling Drive, is the company’s first metropolitan area Carlson property. The firm is a partner in the ownership group, Shakopee Valley LLC, and developed the property through the affiliate Central Group Development Co. Another affiliate, Hospitality Central Purchasing Inc., supplied furniture, fixtures and equipment. Central Group Management Co. will operate the business.