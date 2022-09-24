125 YEARS AGO
From the Sept. 30, 1897, Scott County Argus
Jacob Gillen, the tailor recently removed here from St. Paul, narrowly missed being burned out last Monday noon, when some gasoline used for cleaning purposes was set too near a hot stove in the kitchen. The fluid exploded and made a lively blaze, but was pluckily thrown out of the house by Mr. Gillen before it had done much damage. A little son was badly burned on the face and hands, and the walls were scorched.
100 YEARS AGO
From the Sept. 28, 1922, Shakopee Tribune
The students of the high school department of St. Mark’s school were very pleasantly entertained last Friday at the home of Miss Antoinette Drucke. Music and games furnished entertainment for the guests and dainty refreshments were served. A most enjoyable evening was spent by the members of the class.
75 YEARS AGO
From the Sept. 25, 1947, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Mobile Phone Service Now Offered Here
Telephone service from an automobile in Shakopee to any other telephone anywhere in the world may seem fantastic even in this day of marvels but an actual demonstration of the service was made by E. G. Leibold, manager of the local Northwestern Bell system here Tuesday afternoon.
Now available to business and professional people, who because of the nature of their work are obliged to spend much of their time away from their offices and homes, mobile telephone service is expected to become popular in the months ahead.
With a twin power unit for incoming and outgoing calls installed in the trunk of the car, a French telephone mounted conveniently below the dash and a mere whisp of an antenna on the car top a motorist can call his home, his office or client while driving. Likewise he can be reached on his car phone.
Mobile telephone service in the Shakopee area is provided by a contact with a receiving and broadcasting station in Minneapolis. The user places a call just as he would at home or in his office but from the car to Minneapolis the transmission is by radio.
To date 25 mobile units are in use by subscribers in the twin city area, it was learned. These are on a “party line” inasmuch as the broadcast is outlined to a specific low frequency radio channel. Each unit has its own number—the one demonstrated here Tuesday was WJ-4-2278. The service was inaugurated in Minnesota June 4 of this year.
50 YEARS AGO
From the Sept. 27, 1972, Shakopee Valley News
Assembly of God Church to Open
Members of the Assembly of God Church, Shakopee, will hold services in their new church Sunday, Oct. 1.
25 YEARS AGO
From the Sept. 25, 1997, Shakopee Valley News
1998 school levy to drop even with excess-levy OK
Even if Shakopee School District voters approve the renewal of an excess operating levy in November, there will be a drop of 6 to 7 percent in the total school levy for 1998, said school officials.