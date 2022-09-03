125 YEARS AGO
From the Sept. 9, 1897, Scott County Argus
Shakopee has long been noted for the beauty of its quota of the fair sex, but it is also entitled to fame for mighty men, it seems. Some local statistician has figured out the fact that there are at least 33 big fellows that tip the beam at 200 pounds and over.
100 YEARS AGO
From the Sept. 7, 1922, Shakopee Tribune
Jacob Menden is the owner of a new Ford, purchased of Walter Schoch.
75 YEARS AGO
From the Sept. 4, 1947, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Collection of Garbage Under Way
After many months of discussion and … on the part of the Shakopee Commercial club and city council, and several attempts at voluntary methods, the newly inaugurated municipal garbage collection system got under way this week.
Fred Becker, replacing John Farrell who resigned the collection job, has taken on the duties and made the first round of the city Tuesday.
Effective immediately Becker will make his collection trip through the residential sections every Monday and Friday. Schedule for the restaurants and business places has not yet been established.
All garbage and refuse as defined in the ordinance covering the system, is disposed of in a ditch opened on the east end of the former NYA property east of the city. The ditch will then be back-filled and the waste completely covered.
50 YEARS AGO
From the Sept. 6, 1972, Shakopee Valley News
Brambilla Auto Dealership Now Has New Owners
Brambilla Motors in downtown Shakopee, which had been operated for some 15 years by Art Brambilla, assisted by his son Jack, is now under new management.
As of September 1 the new and used car enterprise was taken over by Calvin and Harold Johnson. Calvin Johnson has assumed the management duties of the business.
He said that he plans no major changes in the operation of the dealership, which will continue to sell Chrysler-Plymouth and American Motors products…
25 YEARS AGO
From the Sept. 4, 1997, Shakopee Valley News
As population grows, first Scott County senior expo planned
As the population ages, and the number of people in the county grow, the need for a way to provide information about services for the elderly has become more apparent.
At least that’s what Debra Schroeder, director of resident services at St. Gertrude’s Health Care in Shakopee and Joan Lynch, food and nutrition service director at the CAP Agency, thought. Schroeder, influenced by a Carver County senior exhibition, brought the idea of staging an all-day event for seniors and their families to the CAP Agency, Shakopee Community Education and the University of Minnesota Extension Agency, and all agreed a Scott County Senior Exposition was a good idea.
As a result, the first Scott County Senior Exposition will be held Friday, Sept. 26 at the Shakopee Community Center.
The event, which features workshops, exhibits, food and seminars, will give seniors and their families an opportunity to discover just what’s out there and what they can get… In addition, the CAP Agency Thrift Store will put on a special fashion show, blood pressure checks will be provided and hand massages by local therapists will be demonstrated to participants. Lunch and coffee and pastries will be provided. And Julie Miller, president of Prosperity Dynamics, will give the keynote address.