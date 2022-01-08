Remember When

125 YEARS AGO
From the Jan. 14, 1897, Scott County Argus
One of the front windows in the law offices of E. & W. N. Southworth is adorned with a gold lettered sign of neat and attractive appearance. It is the work of Geo. H. Kunsman.
100 YEARS AGO
From the Jan. 12, 1922, Shakopee Tribune
Barney Jansen was the lucky winner of a cow valued at about $50 which was raffled by Mrs. Chas. Englund of Savage last week. The lucky number was twenty-one.
75 YEARS AGO
From the Jan. 9, 1947, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Two contracts that hold promise of long and steady employment for the firm’s enlarged crew were negotiated this week for Wolf and Mallan, Inc., sheet metal and machine shop plant here.
One of the contracts, under which work began Tuesday morning, calls for the manufacturing of 4,000 poultry feeders and 500 … for the Farmade Products company of Waseca. The other contract is for the manufacture of gas-oil furnace for a Detroit firm. The furnace, officials of the Shakopee plant disclosed, is a new design engineered by a Detroit company. It can be used for burning either gas or oil and is already in heavy demand throughout the region.
At least 12 men, it now appears, will be afforded full-time employment in making and assembling the heating unit, which consists of an angle iron frame work, a heavy gauge sheet metal heat chamber, metal shell, doors and panels, all of which are to be processed, shipped and assembled in the Wolf and Mallan plant. Burners for the furnace are to be imported and installed here.
In recent weeks the Shakopee firm has been experimenting with various methods of shaping and fitting the furnace sections in an effort to develop a practical and efficient assembly system. Metal for the units is now arriving and full scale production is expected to get under way in the near future.
50 YEARS AGO
From the Jan. 12, 1972, Shakopee Valley News
City officials approved of a Shakopee Jaycee plan which will speed the construction of an athletic complex part of a proposed city park south and west of the Shakopee Swimming Pool which has been stalled due to a lack of development funds.
The work of grading the forty acres of softball, football fields and baseball diamonds will be done as an exercise by the National Guard Corps of Engineers, who will work on the grading project weekends.
25 YEARS AGO
From the Jan. 9, 1997, Shakopee Valley News
The “growth options strategy” recently adopted by the Metropolitan Council has government officials in Shakopee, Savage, Prior Lake and Scott County concerned because they say it lacks definition and is biased against suburban lifestyles.
The growth options strategy is a plan that the Met Council adopted in mid-December. It attempts to slow the rapid pace of which the Twin Cities metropolitan area is building outward, but planners in the southwest suburban area are critical of the methods espoused by the growth strategy.
Specifically, the plan creates nearly 200,000 acres of “urban reserve” ringing the outer edges of the Twin Cities, which serves as a boundary for urban development through 2040. It also gradually brings communities such as Waseca, Lake Elmo, Farmington and Forest Lake into the developed urban area and leaves area beyond the urban reserve as “permanent agriculture” or “permanent rural” thereby forcing fencing some areas off to developers.