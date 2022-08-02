Renderings have been released for a new 19,000-seat outdoor amphitheater at Canterbury Park in Shakopee.
Back in February, Canterbury Park announced plans for the new amphitheater, agreeing to sell 40 acres of its land to Swervo Development Corporation for development. The space is expected to bring in more high-profile musician acts on a regular basis, Canterbury Park Chief Executive Randy Sampson said earlier this year.
Development documents state that the amphitheater would provide fixed seating space for about 11,000 people and additional lawn seating for about 8,000.
According to a city memo from April, it is anticipated that the amphitheater would host 40-60 events each year, with 10-12 operating at maximum capacity.
The proposed plans will come before the Shakopee Planning Commission Aug. 4.