Brad Tabke, a Shakopee DFLer recently elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives, was chosen last week to serve as an assistant majority leader.
According to a press release from Tabke, he was elected by current and incoming DFL state representatives of the 2023-2024 legislative biennium.
“I am honored to be elected to this position by my colleagues, and I look forward to the meaningful work our team can accomplish when we hit the ground running next month,” Tabke said in the release. “As an Assistant Majority Leader, my aim is to use this position to build upon my previous legislative accomplishments and shine a light on the needs of Shakopee, bringing local voices to the forefront as we tackle the challenges facing our state.”
Tabke, representing House District 54A, will be sworn in when the legislative session begins at noon on Jan. 3.