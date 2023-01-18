Rep. Angie Craig secured $1.5 million to expand job training and educational opportunities within Shakopee, according to a Jan. 12 press release from her office.
The city will use the funds to construct the Shakopee Regional Innovation Hub, a 30,000-square-foot facility providing postsecondary education opportunities, job training and entrepreneurial opportunities.
The space will also serve as an activity center with available kitchens, classrooms, community events and programs.
“Constructing the Regional Innovation Hub here in Shakopee will provide critical educational, training and advancement opportunities for our entire community,” Craig said in the release. “I’m always looking for ways to invest in and expand our workforce — and with this funding, we can do just that.”
The Regional Innovation Hub will serve seven counties within the south metro: Scott, Carver, Dakota, Rice, Le Sueur, Blue Earth and parts of Hennepin.
Shakopee will match the $1.5 million in funding, according to the press release.