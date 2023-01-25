Rep. Angie Craig helped to secure $750,000 to repair Shakopee’s trails and install historical and cultural exhibits honoring the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, according to a Jan. 20 press release from her office.
The riverbank area includes burial mounds of SMSC ancestors. The press release states that funding will go toward the construction of installations along the trails that will honor and celebrate Dakota history and culture in Shakopee.
“Today’s funding will help upgrade Shakopee’s infrastructure and ensure we respect the history and culture of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community,” Craig said in the release.
This is the second round of federal funding that goes toward these trails. Craig previously helped to secure $3.5 million for stabilization efforts in March 2022, her office said.