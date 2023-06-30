State Rep. Brad Tabke is hosting Shakopee Family Day at the State Capitol on Wednesday, July 12.
The day includes a tour of the building and visits to Minnesota’s constitutional offices. Shakopee Family Day goes from 2-4 p.m. and starts in the Capitol Rotunda.
Tours will be led by the Minnesota Historical Society and feature stops at the governor and attorney general’s offices and access to the House floor along with Tabke, a DFLer from Shakopee.
“Minnesota is home to one of the most beautiful state capitol buildings in the nation, and the recent, extensive renovations have made the people’s house a must-see for those who haven’t visited in the last few years,” Tabke stated in a press release. “We had a great time during a similar event in 2019, and I hope Shakopee’s families can join us again for a fun, educational day this summer.”
The event is free, with attendees asked to RSVP online.