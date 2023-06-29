Rhythm on the Rails kicked off last Wednesday in Shakopee, bringing thousands into downtown for live music, food, drinks and entertainment.
The free outdoor concert series takes place in downtown Shakopee for seven weeks this summer, all on Wednesdays.
June 21 marked the series’ first night, with a performance from "Neil!– Martin Zellar’s tribute to Neil Diamond."
“Martin Zellar brought the crowds out for a spectacular evening of great music, great food and great vendors,” Heather Proskey, the Shakopee Chamber’s main street and special events director, said in a statement. “We are grateful for the continued support from Shakopee and so many new communities that are discovering what we are putting together in downtown Shakopee and wanting to see for themselves what the excitement is all about.”
Already in week one, Proskey said this was the second-largest attended concert in Rhythm on the Rails history.
The series has six more weeks ahead:
- June 28: Rocket Club
- July 12: Xpedition
- July 19: Mallrats
- July 26: "Songs of the South – A Tribute to Alabama by Shane Martin"
- Aug. 2: Fabulous Armadillos Party Band
- Aug. 9: Josh Baldwin of Bethel Music and Maryanne J. George of Maverick City
More information on Rhythm on the Rails can be found at shakopee.org/rhythm-on-the-rails.