A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the opening of the newly relocated Family Resource Center in Shakopee.
The FRC is now located at the Marschall Road Transit Station at 1615 Weston Court. The city and Scott County agreed last year to move the site from the Shakopee Library.
FRC staff gathered with Scott County commissioners, Shakopee city councilors, Shakopee Mayor Matt Lehman, State Sen. Eric Pratt, partnering agencies and community members at the new location to celebrate its opening.
According to Suzanne Arntson, Scott County Health and Human Services deputy director, the FRC will help provide various resources and services by partnering with approximately 36 different organizations and agencies, including county departments and nonprofits and organizations spread throughout Scott County and the metro area.
“I get kind of emotional. It’s an exciting time, and it’s a vision where a seed was planted about four-and-a-half years ago following conversations with our community about what was needed to support children and families to thrive … that vision, that seed has planted and bloomed,” Arntson said ahead of the ceremony.
These FRCs provide community members with services and support, ranging from family and parenting programs to housing and food assistance.
“The main goal for our Family Resource Centers is for children and families to be healthier, happier and more self-sufficient … we are really fortunate to have this repurposed, beautiful space for our Family Resource Center here in Shakopee,” Scott County Commissioner and Vice Chair Barb Weckman Brekke said during her opening remarks.
Information on open house events and activities taking place at the new FRC site can be found on the county website’s FRC page.