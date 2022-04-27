Shakopee launched a Safe Routes to School demonstration project April 28 at the intersection of Clay Street and 10th Avenue West near Sweeney Elementary School.
Demonstration projects are temporary, low-cost roadway initiatives used to test potential design solutions to improve the safety and ease of walking and biking. The project is funded by a grant from the Minnesota Department of Transportation and is being completed in partnership with the City of Shakopee and Sweeney Elementary.
The project will allow students, families and members of the public to try potential changes to the street that are designed to improve safety for children walking and biking to school across 10th Avenue. Residents can expect to see curb extensions to reduce pedestrian crossing distances, high-visibility crosswalk markings to increase driver awareness of pedestrians and pedestrian crossing signs to alert drivers to the crosswalk.
The temporary alterations will be taken down before the first snow in late fall 2022. Contact Shakopee Senior Planner Kyle Sobota at ksobota@shakopeemn.gov for more information.