Nearly two years after America Thayer was killed, her body thrown out of a vehicle onto a street in downtown Shakopee, Alexis Saborit was found guilty of her murder.
Judge Caroline Lennon of the Scott County District Court delivered the verdict on Thursday, May 11, via a court order. Saborit was found guilty of first-degree murder. The court determined beyond a reasonable doubt that Saborit murdered Thayer with intent and premeditation.
The sentence for first-degree murder is life in prison. A review hearing is scheduled for June 1 in Scott County District Court.
Saborit had waived his right to a trial by jury, as well as to a speedy trial. This was a stipulated facts trial, or court trial, in which Lennon decided Saborit’s fate rather than a jury of his peers. The trial occurred in January with written closing arguments throughout February and early March.
The verdict was scheduled to be delivered in late March but was delayed due to a transcript issue. After being moved to May, an agreement was made so the verdict was given as a court order rather than as a hearing.
Saborit, 43, had been in Scott County Jail since his arrest in 2021 after Thayer’s beheaded body was discovered. He was charged with first- and second-degree murder and had gone through two rounds of psychological testing. Due to psychological testing and the pandemic, the trial lasted longer than what is typical for such a trial.
Scott County Attorney Ron Hocevar said he is “pleased with the verdict as that is what we believe the evidence proved.”