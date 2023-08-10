Scholarships were awarded to four recipients Wednesday evening in downtown Shakopee as part of Rhythm on the Rail’s new “Shakopee Community Spirit Night.”
The evening’s events were led by the Shakopee Foundation and HEART Ministries, partnering and collaborating via the brand-new HEART Initiative.
The HEART Initiative, according to the Shakopee Foundation, is centered around “supporting community growth through charitable educational, workforce and economic development initiatives.”
A $2,500 scholarship was awarded to Anjia Schmidt of the Tokata Learning Center. Three additional $800 scholarships were given to Ashley Gomez, Blanca Guzman and Luzelena Zarate, all currently working in roles such as paras and counselors at Mi C.A.S.A.
“Our mission and goal are to keep the education going in hopes that (the recipients) will either work within the schools of Shakopee to better the future generations coming through and/or keep bettering themselves and working within Scott County and Shakopee,” said Heather Proskey, the Shakopee Chamber’s main street and special events director.
Recipients applied for the scholarships and were chosen based on criteria that coincided with values and the mission of the HEART Initiative.
Community Spirit Night, debuting this year during a new seventh week of Rhythm on the Rails, also served as a fundraising event for the HEART Initiative. Proskey said that was done to ensure that the initiative can continue to establish giveback opportunities for students, residents and small businesses, among others.
The HEART Initiative, Proskey added, is going to be a long-term giveback program that extends far beyond Wednesday night’s festivities.
“It’s very important to us at the Chamber that we are partnering in tandem with Hosanna Church and HEART Ministries with their amazing outreach. The potential to connect, to give back, empower and bring joy into this community is immense,” she said. “We are so excited about this partnership and this initiative that’s really going to lead this community further, keep the kids here to work, keep the positivity going, keep our businesses active and busy and keep that cycle going of just absolute goodness in this area.”The work is also part of the Shakopee Foundation’s future plans to continue funding educational opportunities for community members.Shakopee Chamber President Tim Zunker said the Foundation hopes to see legislation passed in the next session for the Shakopee Area Workforce Development Scholarships pilot program. This would allow the foundation to pay 75% of the tuition for students pursuing certain industries, including advanced manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality and law enforcement.A partnering employer would cover the other 25%. The student would then commit to three years of employment at said business and be able to go through the program a second time if funds are available.Zunker said the Foundation has been talking to local legislators about reintroducing the bill for the next legislative session.“We have a great opportunity with our amazing talent coming out of our school systems to train and retain and give them a great job opportunity after their education,” he said.