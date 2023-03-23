Scott County approved an updated sponsorship agreement with Shakopee Public Schools for its Human Services Academy during its Tuesday board meeting.
Through this partnership, the academy will be provided with in-kind services and/or donations from Scott County totaling $300,000 over five years.
The sponsorship for the Human Services Academy is also in partnership with Shakopee. Both the city and county first entered into a five-year sponsorship back in April 2018.
The Academies of Shakopee is made up of learning communities that provide students with classes, projects and opportunities that, according to the district, aim to further prepare them in their postsecondary plans, whether it be entering the workforce or pursuing further education.
The program consists of six areas of interest: arts and communication, business and entrepreneurship, engineering and manufacturing, health sciences, human services and science and technology.
This updated agreement will see the academy sponsored for another five years.
“I’ve been so pleased because I do think it’s so important for high school students to be out in the community and doing real projects,” County Commissioner Barb Weckman Brekke said. “I’ve seen a lot of that — more than I even thought possible. I’m glad that we’re supporting this.”
Superintendent Mike Redmond spoke to county commissioners about the significance of the partnership during the Tuesday morning board meeting.
“It’s an amazing learning opportunity for our students … and it’s really, really good for our entire community,” he said.
According to Redmond, Shakopee High School is one of two high schools in Minnesota providing this type of academies model.
“It’s a great opportunity that the Academy Champions give to us,” Shakopee High School senior Wes Bischoff said to commissioners. “It’s just so nice being able to get out of the classroom and actually being able to get our hands on something and work on real projects. Thank you guys for working with us.”
Shakopee also continued its agreement to sponsor this same academy a month prior at its Feb. 21 City Council meeting.