The Scott County GOP announced its endorsement for incumbent state Rep. Erik Mortensen (R-Shakopee) in the House District 54A general election.
Mortensen was unanimously endorsed by Republican delegates during a county party convention held at Shakopee VFW Aug. 25. He recently defeated Shakopee businessman Bob Loonan in a GOP primary.
“This was the final piece to unite Republicans again by unanimously endorsing Rep. Erik Mortensen for reelection,” party spokesperson Dale Even stated in a press release.
Mortensen will be facing DFL candidate and former legislator Brad Tabke, as well as Legal Marijuana Now candidate Ryan Martin, in the general election Nov. 8.