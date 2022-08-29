Mort GOP endorse

The Scott County GOP gathered at Shakopee VFW Aug. 25, where Republican delegates unanimously endorsed incumbent Rep. Erik Mortensen for the House District 54A general election.

 Photo courtesy of Scott County GOP

Mortensen was unanimously endorsed by Republican delegates during a county party convention held at Shakopee VFW Aug. 25. He recently defeated Shakopee businessman Bob Loonan in a GOP primary.

“This was the final piece to unite Republicans again by unanimously endorsing Rep. Erik Mortensen for reelection,” party spokesperson Dale Even stated in a press release.

Mortensen will be facing DFL candidate and former legislator Brad Tabke, as well as Legal Marijuana Now candidate Ryan Martin, in the general election Nov. 8.

