The Scott County Historical Society is preparing for an upcoming exhibit on the county's celebrations and festivals by reaching out to the community for photos and artifacts.
The exhibit, titled “Celebrate! Life, Love and Community in Scott County,” is scheduled to open May 2 and to stay up for about a year. Its theme centers around the role that clothing has played in the county’s celebrations and traditions.
While planning for this exhibit began late last year, Executive Director Heather Hoagland said this has been a dream for the historical society since the start of the pandemic.
“We’re looking at the history of celebrations and traditions in Scott County,” she said. “But the way we’re telling that story is through the clothes that become intimately linked to those celebrations and traditions.”
COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT
The exhibit is expected to include photos of outfits worn at celebrations that have taken place specifically in Scott County, including baptisms, weddings, dances, birthdays and town festivals.
Hoagland said she encourages people to contribute pictures from all eras since recent celebrations make up the county’s history as much as those from decades ago. The historical society is also using photos from its own archives.
A page on the historical society’s website has been created for people to upload and submit their photos as well as provide information, including when the photos were taken, celebration details and the significance of the outfits shown.
The historical society will be taking submissions until April 1.
“Hopefully lots of people will get in touch with us and submit their photos because that’s the only thing that could make this exhibit more fun,” Hoagland said. “We’d like to have lots of photos from the community up on our walls to celebrate with them.”
Beyond providing photos, people can also sign up to sponsor the exhibit. Individual sponsorship levels start at $100, and business sponsorships start at $250. Sponsors will then have their name or company logo displayed in the gallery as well as receive invitations to special events at the historical society. This is the first time exhibit sponsorships have been offered on an individual level.
OUTFITS ON DISPLAY
Beyond photos, outfits and historical artifacts will also be on display throughout the exhibit.
“When you walk into our atrium and gallery space, it will be filled with all these beautiful things to look at. But then it will also have this message about the ways that we keep traditions going in our community, and the way all that sort of ties us to people that have come before us,” Hoagland said.
Outfits include everything from baptism gowns to pageant dresses to wedding gowns and suits. Hoagland said the unique clothing pieces on display will accompany many of the photos shown in the exhibit.
While many of the outfits will be taken directly from the historical society’s collection, Hoagland said staff is also reaching out to a few community partners to provide outfits and items for the exhibit.
She added that these partnerships should help the exhibit display a better representation of different cultures’ outfits and celebrations that make up the county’s diverse history.
Like the pictures, outfits will also span well over a century’s worth of Scott County history. The earliest piece includes a baby dress from the 1860s. The exhibit will also display a range of celebration-related items and artifacts like hats, graduation ribbons and diplomas.
A members-only exhibit opening will take place a week before the opening to the public. Hoagland said the historical society will also be throwing events throughout the year that tie back to the exhibit’s celebration theme.
This will include themed Happy Hour parties like a 1980s prom night, where staff members and the public can come to the historical society dressed in ‘80s-themed attire and attend a prom-inspired celebration.
Hoagland said these experiences make the year-long exhibit that much more community-oriented. “Everyone who lives and grew up in Scott County is a part of Scott County history, and we’d love for this exhibit to be a celebration of that history,” she said.