The Sever’s Holiday Lights show has returned for the holiday season with more lights and some exciting additions.
This is Sever’s fourth year running the event, which features a half-mile course on the business’s festival grounds in Shakopee. The event is slated to take place from Nov. 24 through Jan. 1.
“We love and feel very grateful to be part of people’s traditions,” Sever’s staff member Nicola Peterson said. “But of course we still want them to be excited to come back and see what’s new.”
About 500,000 additional lights have been added to this year’s show, bringing the total to more than 2.5 million lights synchronized to classic holiday songs.
Visitors drive through the lights show and can see new additions this year, like a 3D gift box 24 feet tall by 24 feet wide. A family of “drum giants” is also new to the event and can be seen as people drive through the show.
Guests are also able to get out of their car for a bit and enjoy some additional activities outside of the drive-through show. A selfie park allows families to gather and take photos at multiple installations. This feature at the grounds has also been expanded, with some new installations and a play area for kids.
Also new this year is the Woods Walk, where guests can walk among illuminated trees.
Visits from Santa and fire dancer performances will be featured every Friday and Saturday. Also on Fridays and Saturdays, concessions will be open and will include items like mini donuts, caramel corn, hot chocolate and cider. Concessions will also be available during the week leading up to Christmas.
To purchase tickets, visit seversholidaylights.com. Hour-long time slots are set up for guests to choose from. Times are available from 5-9 p.m. on Sundays and weekdays, and longer times are set up from 5-10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays as well as the week of Christmas.
For help transferring tickets, email seversholidaylights@gmail.com.