Sexual assault charges against a former Renaissance Festival manager were refiled last Friday in Scott County District Court, after being dropped for over a year.
Carr L. Hagerman, 63, was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection to allegations that in September 2017 he sexually assaulted a photographer who was working for the festival at the time.
The charges were initially dropped in October 2020 as COVID-19 travel restrictions and family health concerns made the accuser unable to travel to Minnesota and testify.
Scott County Attorney Ron Hocevar said the case was “dismissed without prejudice,” meaning recharges could be made within a statute of limitations when evidence was available to move forward.
With some COVID restrictions lifted, the accuser is able to return to Minnesota and testify, Hocevar said.
“She has made serious allegations of what was done to her, and those allegations deserve to be heard in a court of law," he said.
Hocevar noted the case’s charges have not changed in the refiling.
In his time with the Renaissance Festival, Hagerman worked as an entertainment director and portrayed a character known to visitors as "The Rat Catcher.”
Court documents state that in September 2017, Hagerman allegedly beat and sexually assaulted the accuser in the upstairs of “Bad Manor,” one of the buildings located on Renaissance Festival grounds.
John Klassen, one of the accuser’s attorneys, said he and his team are pleased the Scott County Attorney’s Office decided to refile the charges.
“It’s giving a voice to somebody who was voiceless for several years in this matter, and we are very heartened that Scott County took these allegations and evidence seriously enough to refile them as the COVID restrictions have lifted," Klassen said.
The newspaper reached out to Hagerman’s attorney Piper Wold for comment, but she did not immediately respond.
Hagerman’s first court appearance is a remote Zoom hearing scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 15 through Scott County District Court.