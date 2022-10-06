Shakopee welcomed the start of fall last Saturday with the debut of its first Shak-O-Lantern Festival downtown.
The festival, created by the Shakopee Chamber & Visitors Bureau, brought together residents and dozens of downtown and local businesses that afternoon for “trunk or treating,” family-friendly activities, live music and shopping at local food and market vendors.
“We’re so happy to have such a great impact connecting the community to business, to retail, to restaurants — especially in our downtown footprint,” said Heather Proskey, the Shakopee Chamber’s main street and special events director. “It just makes so much sense to drive the community into this area.”
Proskey said the idea for the Shak-O-Lantern Festival came about after seeing the amount of success and community engagement from other signature events downtown, like Holiday Fest in December.
Trunk or treating was a highlight of the festival, where businesses parked vehicles down First Avenue and decorated their trunks, typically with a fun Halloween or fall theme. Kids dressed up in their Halloween costumes stopped at each trunk with their families to go trick or treating.
The festival had 22 different businesses and organizations participate in trunk or treating, including Allyhoo, the CAP Agency, Canterbury Park, Mi CASA and Shakopee Florist.
Many of the downtown storefronts also opened their doors to participate in various fall-themed activities.
This included face painting with Allyhoo, a keg ring toss with Shakopee Brewhall, pumpkin painting with Downtown Nutrition and a coloring contest and $5 pumpkin-shaped pizzas with Mana Brewing.
Bittner’s Bakery set up cookie-decorating stations in its bakery, where kids and their families customized cookies with different colored frostings and sprinkles.
Co-owner Lauri Bittner said she was pleasantly surprised by how many people visited as part of the Shak-O-Lantern Festival. The bakery ended up making around 225 cookies in total for the event, more than Bittner said she originally anticipated.
“Nobody had any idea how successful the event was going to be,” she said. “We ran out of cookies in the first hour, so I went to the back and made more. I was making more cookies as quick as they were handing them out.”
The festival also included around eight food vendors and 14 market vendors, selling a variety of materials like clothing, jewelry and home decor.
Seeing the amount of residents attend Saturday is a testament to downtown Shakopee’s growing popularity, Bittner said. “It’s great to be a part of it,” she said. “Downtown has always been a cute little niche in town, but to see it grow is just wonderful.”
The Shak-O-Lantern Festival also serves as an exciting precursor to downtown trick or treating, another downtown fall event taking place later in the month on Saturday, Oct. 29.
“We’re connecting that business to community feel. That’s why we put these events on,” Proskey said. “We want to recognize our businesses and retail and restaurants in downtown and make it a fun reason for the community and beyond to come down and have a fun family feel, an enjoyable event to participate in.”