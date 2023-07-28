Shakopee accepted a $50,000 conditional grant from the National Fitness Campaign to help fund the city’s upcoming outdoor fitness court in Scenic Heights Park.
This project is part of the National Fitness Campaign’s nationwide initiative to install free outdoor fitness courts, emphasizing the importance of cultivating healthier communities around the country, providing accessible options for fitness and physical activity and displaying public art in the community.
Each court features various stations with equipment and space that let users focus on specific workout movements, like core exercises, squats, lunges and agility exercises. A flat area is also built into the court, which allows for workouts featuring general physical training and yoga.
The National Fitness Campaign’s website states that its goal is to fund a free outdoor fitness court within a 10-minute bike ride of every American by 2030.
This goal has been heavily supported due to partnerships made across the country, including one in Minnesota. Minnesota currently has four courts, located in Moose Lake Township, Waite Park, Willmar and Worthington.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota announced last November that it has partnered with the National Fitness Campaign to help bring 10 fitness courts to the state.
The upcoming location in Scenic Heights Park is one of these featured 10.
A Shakopee city memo posted ahead of the July 18 council meeting stated that Scott County Public Health Director Lisa Brodsky was approached by the National Fitness Campaign about installing a fitness court in Scott County.
Scenic Heights Park was chosen within the county due to multiple factors, the city memo added, including its proximity to a high number of residents and its location on the Vierling Greenway, providing easier access to people as a whole.
The fitness court will also be adjacent to Shakopee East Middle School, and it will allow Shakopee Parks and Recreation to feature programming that incorporates the court.
The City Council approved accepting the $50,000 from the National Fitness Campaign’s National Grant Committee. The resolution reports that the city will now “endeavor to provide a local match in the amount of $100,000 to promote and implement a free-to-the-public outdoor Fitness Court.”
The project’s total cost is $259,500, the memo states. An additional $25,000 from the county’s public health funds is also going toward funding the project.
Construction is currently planned for sometime in 2024.