The Shakopee City Council on March 7 approved a grant agreement from the Minnesota Department of Transportation for the city’s Highway 169 pedestrian bridge project.
The agreement comes from MnDOT’s Local Road Improvement Program and awards the city $2 million in state funding toward the construction of the bridge.
According to a city memo, the entire project is expected to cost $6,015,330.90, based on bid award. Remaining project costs will be paid with capital improvement funds as well as state aid funds.
The bridge project features a pedestrian bridge and new trail segments across Highway 169 in east Shakopee, connecting Quarry Lake Park and the Southbridge area.
It’s hoped the bridge will help to further facilitate both pedestrian and bicycle transportation across Shakopee and regional destinations such as Quarry Lake, the Minnesota River and the Minnesota Valley State Trail, the city website states.
“The pedestrian bridge will eliminate a significant gap in the local and regional trail system between residential, educational and commercial areas south of TH 169 and employment and recreational destinations north of TH 169,” a March 7 city memo from Assistant City Engineer Micah Heckman said.
The grant agreement states that construction was scheduled to start March 13, with a substantial construction completion date set for Sept. 30 of this year and a final contract completion date scheduled for Dec. 31, 2027.