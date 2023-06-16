The playground in Shakopee’s Memorial Park will soon be removed after the Shakopee City Council approved the action at its June 6 meeting.
The council approved a contract with Midwest Playscapes to remove the playground in the amount of $14,450.
A city memo from Shakopee Director of Planning and Development Michael Kerski stated that the playground is currently in “very bad condition” and needs to be removed for safety reasons.
This work is part of plans to restore 17 acres of Memorial Park to its native state, according to the city. The land also contains burial grounds and artifacts, with some residing underneath the current playground space. The project was developed as part of the city’s Parks, Trails and Recreation Master Plan in 2019.
Plans are to remove the playground and work with the DNR and the Scott Soil & Water Conservation District to replace the grass with planted native seeds.
The memo also states that Duncan & Grove, a natural playground company through Midwest Playscapes, will bring designs to the City Council for a natural play area adjacent to the park’s west shelter.
The natural playground equipment, which can range from wooden climbing frames to climbing nets and tunnels, cares for the land and environment by utilizing natural materials and not needing any ground penetration for installation.
The restrooms in this space will also be replaced with two portable toilets featuring a roof and partial enclosure.
Removal of the grass, the previous Shakopee Chamber offices, restrooms and shelter is scheduled for later this year, with an additional lot paving project set for 2024.