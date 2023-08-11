The Shakopee City Council approved donation and installation plans for an Eagle Scout project at Quarry Lake Park during its Aug. 2 meeting.
The project includes the installation of two city approved benches as well as a sign explaining the history of Quarry Lake Park.
The project is being worked on by Jobe Glashagel of BSA Prior Lake Troop 9331, along with his father Pete Glashagel, the current board secretary of the Shakopee Prior Lake Water Ski Association.
The Glashagels have worked with the city and Shockwaves in moving the project forward. A Shakopee city memo stated that communication staff worked on the sign’s wording and layout, and the public works department and parks staff will coordinate the bench and sign installation.
Current sign plans discuss the history of Quarry Lake, from its beginnings in the 1980s when Aggregate Industries mined the area to current day usage with the Shakopee Prior Lake Water Ski Association’s Shockwaves show team and adaptive ski squad.
“I think for the Shockwaves water skiing group, they are really looking forward to having this sign,” Pete Glashagel said. “It’s been an idea in somebody’s mind there for almost a decade, so I think they’re looking forward to having a sign that’s in the public park that gives better context to the public to be able to read about how this lake and park came to be.”
The sign and bench installation will be split into two construction dates, Jobe Glashagel said. Members of Troop 9331 will assist the city in certain aspects of the installation project.
“This project — I love it, and I love the idea of it,” Jobe Glashagel said. “Yes, it did take quite a while for us to get there … but we worked through that and we got approved. Now we’ve just got to start working on it and get it all through.”
A ceremony is expected to be held later this fall once the project is completed.