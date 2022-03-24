Cheers and screams erupted through the hallways of Shakopee Area Catholic Schools on March 17 when students gathered to watch an exciting domino display made up of cereal boxes.
Students collected over 600 cereal boxes for the “cereal box domino challenge,” an activity in which cereal boxes are lined up and tipped over like a large set of dominoes. This challenge has gained popularity in recent years at schools all over the country.
The cereal boxes are being donated to local organizations that provide food assistance and services to the community.
WORKING TOGETHER
While the dominoes tipped over last week, the entire project has been in the works for months.
Students started collecting cereal boxes at the end of January to kick off Catholic Schools Week. During this week, SACS runs service projects that range from supporting local causes to global outreach work.
This year, the Catholic Schools Week committee at SACS chose to help locally by coming up with the domino challenge.
“We were trying to figure out what we could do and what would be something kids have ownership to,” said Laura Wermerskirchen, fourth grade teacher and Catholic Schools Week committee member. “Cereal is something that they can relate to, and they understand that people need that breakfast and start to their day.”
Collecting was initially scheduled for a week but extended into the following because families kept bringing in boxes, according to Wermerskirchen.
Wermerskirchen’s fourth grade students took over some of the operations from there, handling a number of responsibilities in the collecting process. Every day, the students went to each classroom to collect the cereal boxes. They also tallied up the number of boxes and organized them by size so it’d be easier to start designing the domino plan.
Wermerskirchen said these tasks allowed her students to build skills like politeness, effective communication and taking ownership of a project.
She later met with middle-school teacher Trevor Geis about getting his students involved. Teaching STEM and science classes, Geis had seventh and eighth grade students in his engineering class design the domino pattern.
The students began working on the design about a month ago. They brainstormed ideas for how the pattern should travel around the school and started a trial-and-error process in creating the final design.
Geis said the students were persistent in coming up with the end result. “They just kept trying different things, and it was really cool to see,” he said. “None of them ever came to me and said, ‘We can’t do it.’ That’s my favorite part of it — seeing them have that ‘don’t quit’ mentality.”
The final domino pattern started in the middle school wing and wrapped around the hallway before traveling in and out of the elevator. From there, the boxes continued down the stairs before spreading through the school entrance area on the ground floor and ending in a connecting hallway.
SACS alum Brad Fering flew his drone through the hallways to film the boxes tipping over. Afterward, the drone flew and did tricks for a couple of minutes, to much excitement from the student body.
GIVING BACK
The committee decided the cereal boxes should be donated to local organizations. The hundreds of cereal boxes have been donated to Shakopee Community Assistance and the CAP Agency of Scott, Carver and Dakota counties.
“We’ve partnered with Shakopee Community Assistance and CAP for many things,” Wermerskirchen said. “They’re local, so our families and our students know that these (cereal boxes) will actually be used in Scott and Carver County.”
SCA holds food distribution days once a month for families to pick up fresh produce and nonperishables. The organization also provides materials like clothing, household items and hygienic products.
SCA Executive Director Keith Chellsen said around 80 families come in on food distribution days, with 10-20 families picking up remaining food products the following day if they aren’t able to make it on the official day. He expects the boxes to be picked up by families in a week’s time.
“It’s an awesome addition to what we’re doing down here,” Chellsen said. “The cereal thing is great because we’ll get to include (the boxes) for all of our families that come in.”
Students reorganized the boxes after the domino challenge and prepared them for donating. The following Monday, students helped pack up a CAP Agency vehicle with its half of the boxes.
“My favorite part is knowing that these boxes are going to go to people who need them,” fourth grader Natalie Piper said.
Wermerskirchen said it was great to see SACS students and families come together for a great cause. “Part of our school mission and school philosophy is that you’re called to do different things,” she said. “It’s great for our kids to have that service because the more you do it, the better you feel about yourself and how you’re helping someone else.”