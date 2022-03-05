Shakopee resident Brenda Ward has dedicated nearly her entire life to art. She learned how to paint at age five from her mother and started experimenting with different art mediums over the years.
Ward now primarily works in oil paintings, creating almost 100 paintings in the last decade.
When looking for shows to which she might be able to submit her work, Ward came across “The Crow Show.” This exhibition is run by The Studio Door, an art gallery center located in San Diego. Selected artwork is displayed in San Diego or on the studio’s online gallery.
SHOWCASING THE ART
“The Crow Show” is in its eighth year and displays art centered around the subject of crows and other black birds. The exhibition runs from March 3-31.
Patric Stillman, The Studio Door’s gallery director, said selected pieces showcase a range of art mediums, including painting, photography, ceramics, bronze sculptures, fiber arts and more.
Beyond its diverse display, “The Crow Show” is also selective in which pieces enter the show. Over 300 art pieces worldwide were submitted this year, with only 50 being chosen.
“It’s very competitive,” Stillman said. “Besides being our most popular show, it’s become something that I think artists see is prestigious to get into.”
Pieces are chosen by a juror every year. This year’s exhibition was juried by Wes Siegrist, the Executive Director of The Society of Animal Artists. The organization, according to its website, is dedicated to “promoting excellence in the artistic portrayal of the creatures sharing our planet.”
Ward said she applied in January and found out a few weeks later she was one of the artists chosen. “I was very thrilled — absolutely excited to be in an international show out of California,” she said.
Ward’s submitted painting, titled “Sixpence Pie,” has multiple crows in it and is directly inspired by the “Sing a Song of Sixpence” nursery rhyme.
Her piece is displayed on The Studio Door’s online gallery highlighting some of the chosen submissions.
LOCAL CONNECTIONS
Like Ward, Stillman also has personal connections to Shakopee. He grew up in the city and graduated from Shakopee High School, eventually moving to California and opening The Studio Door in 2014.
He said he was excited to see one of the selected artists come from Shakopee. “I just thought it was really amazing to see the word ‘Shakopee’ pop up,” he said. “That made it even more exciting for me to know that somehow I reached my hometown.”
Ward has lived in Shakopee for around three decades and works out of a studio in her home. She said having art pieces in different art shows and exhibitions is a great way for artists to get exposure beyond a local level.
“You gain clients and exposure, which is awesome,” she said. “It’s also rewarding as an artist. I’m putting myself out there. It’s a little piece of my being or soul to put a painting out there and see what people think of it.”
Stillman said he’s happy “The Crow Show” has been able to promote pieces by artists from towns all over the country like Shakopee.
“I think that for artists who are out of the state, there’s that affirmation that their work is good enough to be seen miles away from where they’re actually creating the work,” he said. “It gives them a sense of legitimacy that their art career is at a point that’s moved beyond just local.”