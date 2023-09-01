The Shakopee City Council awarded a bid to Global Specialty Contractors for SandVenture Aquatic Park improvements and renovations during its Tuesday, Aug. 15, council meeting.
The city awarded a bid of $2,534,792 for aquatics renovations.
The aquatic park has been a recreational staple in the Shakopee community for over 50 years but has been in need of several maintenance fixes and renovations.
The bid features numerous improvements and renovations to SandVenture's aquatics portions. A memo from RJM Construction included the following installations:
- New liner and sand installed over the top of the existing liner
- Regrading and top dressing beach sand
- New main drains and associated piping
- New center structure and surge tank
- New shallow play area and water features
- An existing perimeter gutter to remain with a new rim flow gutter system at the boardwalk
- Deep end climbing and diving structure, platform and access stairs
- New eight-foot plunge area between the flume slide outlet and the diving well
- New boardwalk structure
The city memo mentioned that additional items have not been included in the bid and may be brought back to the City Council later once the overall budget has been completed. These items include themes, installing a net obstacle course and shade structures on the boardwalk.
The Shakopee City Council unanimously approved SandVenture’s renovation plans in April. Work on the pool will begin this month with a planned June 1, 2024, opening.
Bids are currently out for the demolition of SandVenture’s existing structures and construction for the new buildings’ foundations and footings, according to a city memo. These will be brought to the City Council during its Tuesday, Sept. 5 meeting.
Bids on the new building and site work will be brought to the City Council for its Tuesday, Oct. 3, meeting.