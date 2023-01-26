Kota Botanics, a CBD wellness business with a location in Shakopee, pushed for an exception to qualify for a citywide THC license application during last week’s council meeting.
Under city law, a THC license in Shakopee can only be issued to a retail establishment already possessing “a valid license to sell electronic delivery devices, tobacco, tobacco products and tobacco-related devices.”
Kota Botanics opened a Shakopee location last November and specializes in premium CBD products, offering nearly 150 different products. The company does not work with any tobacco or tobacco products.
Founder Weiwei Fellman made her request during the public comment section of the Jan. 17 council meeting.
Fellman said tobacco and THC are completely different types of merchandise, explaining how the latter can be used for helping with pain management, aiding sleep and reducing stress.
She added that tobacco is more transactional — “People come in, grab and go,” she said. THC, on the other hand, requires more education on dosage amounts, consumption methods and follow ups with clients — all services she said Kota Botanics currently provides with its clients and CBD products.
Kota Botanics does not have a THC license as the company does not currently possess a tobacco license. Consequently, the company has had to turn away customers in recent weeks, Fellman said.
“We as a woman-owned wellness company will not sell or consider selling tobacco products at all. We had customers coming in who wanted to access THC, but we had to turn them away because we don’t have the THC license,” she said.
Fellman added that there is no doubt THC should be regulated, and obtaining this license would allow Kota Botanics to contribute more to the Shakopee community as well as educate city staff on better understanding hemp, cannabis and the industry.
“The citizens of Shakopee deserve a safe environment to shop THC products without worries or discrimination,” Fellman said. “There are a lot of people who are moms like myself or senior citizens who are not tobacco users and don’t want to be seen going into a tobacco store to buy THC.”
Following Fellman’s comments, the city council and city staff took a few minutes to discuss the topic.
City Administrator Bill Reynolds suggested that Fellman could apply for a tobacco license and not sell tobacco, which would still allow Kota Botanics to later apply for a THC license upon receiving the tobacco one.
“My father died of lung cancer, so it pains me to get involved or get my hands with tobacco,” she responded. “For me, it’s a personal issue, but we’re willing to work with the city. If you don’t have a perfect solution for us, that’s definitely a route we’d like to consider. But deep down in my heart, I feel like there should be some exception to be considered.”
In a follow-up email to Southwest News Media Monday, Fellman wrote that Kota Botanics is in the process of getting a tobacco license, despite not wanting to be involved with tobacco.
“I’m glad that our voice was heard but felt disappointed that there was very little solution from the city council,” she said. “It’s not the best outcome for us, but it is an interim solution. So we are going to give that route a try.”