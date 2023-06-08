Shakopee celebrated local businesses Tuesday with ribbon-cutting ceremonies.
City officials and community members gathered Tuesday morning at Old Southern BBQ Smokehouse, which celebrated its one-year anniversary in Southbridge this week. Barbecue and refreshments were served after the ribbon-cutting ceremony to highlight the restaurant.
A one-year anniversary party is also being held at the restaurant Saturday, June 10.
Later the same day, another ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the Heartland Outlet. An extension of Hosanna Church, the Heartland Outlet is a warehouse specializing in the sale of discounted household items.
A ceremony was held to acknowledge the store’s two years of serving the Shakopee community. A cookout was held in the parking lot following the ribbon cutting.