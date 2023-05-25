Cheers and screams erupted through the first-grade hallway of Sweeney Elementary last Friday, with nearly a hundred first graders celebrating gifts of books and goodies.
The kids were part of about 600 first-graders in Shakopee who received free drawstring bags filled with books and gifts last week as part of Shakopee Rotary Club’s annual “Shakopee Celebrates Reading” event.
Shakopee Celebrates Reading provides these gifts to each first-grader in Shakopee, including those attending public and private schools.
Shakopee Rotary Club began collecting community donations for its event in February, partnering with various organizations around Shakopee and Scott County to help fill these bookbags.
This year, 13 different businesses and departments partnered with Shakopee Rotary Club for Shakopee Celebrates Reading: Amazon; Canterbury Park; the Shakopee Police Department; Shakopee Community Education; Shakopee Lions Club; Shakopee Chamber of Commerce; Shakopee Girl Scouts; Shakopee Eagles Club; the Scott County Sheriff’s Department; Greystone Construction; Brekke, Clyborne and Ribich Law; Katie Odeen-State Farm Insurance and Tim Whitcomb-Farmers Insurance.
Shakopee Public Schools created a video for its district students featuring Superintendent Mike Redmond highlighting the importance of Shakopee Celebrates Reading, and the Scott County Library filmed a video celebrating the event with music.
“I can’t emphasize enough just how much of a community effort this was,” Shakopee Rotary Club Youth Program Chair Sheila McNeill said.
Shakopee Rotary Club was in charge of donating the books. Participating teachers picked out the books so they would fall within the kids’ respective reading levels.
Each student’s drawstring bag included one free book among other various goodies. These included bookmarks, a deck of cards, a ball, coloring books and crayons, magnets and a nature scavenger hunt checklist.
Shakopee Rotary Club collected donations through April 30. After collecting all the supplies, McNeill said around 16 volunteers gathered at Sweeney Elementary May 2 to stuff all the 600 bags with their respective gifts.
These months of work came to a joyous conclusion last week as the bags were distributed to all the first-grade classes throughout Shakopee.
Students at Sweeney Elementary spent the remainder of their afternoon last Friday dancing along to Scott County Library’s video and opening up their drawstring bags.
“It was so fun watching the kids dance to the video sponsored by Scott County Library and the enthusiasm generated from receiving all the wonderful goodies inside those bags. Truly was a heartwarming afternoon!” Shakopee Rotary Club posted on its Facebook page earlier this week. “Thank you Shakopee community for helping our Rotary Club make this a successful event again this year!”
Classrooms were filled with excitement as kids raced around to show off their gifts with one another and crack open their new books for the first time.
“Seeing them so excited – it just warms your heart,” McNeill said while watching the students enjoy their gifts.