The Shakopee Chamber is hosting its first-ever women’s series, inviting more than a hundred women from around the metro area to connect and discuss topics regarding women in the workplace.
The series is replacing the annual women’s event, which previously took place one day a year. Membership and Events Director Annette Belding said the Chamber chose to turn it into a multi-day series spread throughout the year in order for more women to be able to attend.
“We thought, what if we broke it up into different series and offered different types of subject matter?” Belding said.
The women’s series will take place over four days in the year, with one each in March, May, September and November. The first date takes place March 8, celebrating International Women’s Day.
Each of the four dates will hone in on specific subjects. The March event is all about mentoring, Belding said, discussing how women can effectively mentor staff and each other.
A panel of four female executives will be present for the March date: Rahr Corporation Director of Health and Safety Jenelle Mote, Hometown Bank Vice President and Branch Manager Lindsey Puffer, Entrust Vice President of Global Customer Operations Jennifer Morgans and Scott County Commissioner and Attorney at Brekke, Clyborne and Ribich, LLC Barb Weckman Brekke.
Panel moderator, author and strategic co-creator Theresa Rose will facilitate a conversation with these Shakopee businesswomen.
“Shakopee is ripe for creating deeper connections and collaborations with the women in business,” Rose said. “This event is a perfect opportunity for the chamber to bring together women from all backgrounds to not only receive insight on what success principles are being used by executives in Shakopee, but also to really build meaningful connections with each other in a way that will sustain them throughout the entire year of this series and beyond.”
There will also be opportunities for a Q&A and networking, according to the Shakopee website.
Speakers will be featured at the rest of the women’s series events, with themes including work-life balance, branding, sales and marketing as well as diversity, equity and inclusion.
“As a woman, you’re going to come out with a really cool leadership experience, and that’s what we wanted this to be all about,” Belding said.
Throughout all four events, participating women will engage in some sort of activity or learning component to get the most out of the lessons and advice being presented at each session.
Belding said she hopes for approximately 125 women to participate in this first event, with many also coming from outside Shakopee.
“We’re seeing women coming that are nonmembers,” Belding said about registration so far. “We’re seeing them coming from the metro area … I think because it’s on International Women’s Day, we’re getting some of those folks excited.”
Women interested in attending can register via Shakopee’s website.
“The number one goal that I really have is for this event to create a fun and inspiring space for women to connect with each other and build those meaningful relationships because relationships at the core is what will help us all be more successful,” Rose said.