The Shakopee City Council accepted various state grants, spending awards and donations during its Feb. 7 council meeting.
STATE GRANTS
The council accepted $77,500 from the Minnesota Historical Society’s Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Program. The council approved a resolution last May to apply to the state historical society’s grant.
The money will go toward conducting an archaeological investigation within the city’s Cultural Corridor and help with applying for a nomination within the National Register of Historic Places, according to a city memo.
The city has agreed to contribute a 100% match of $77,500 toward this project.
A $42,400 state grant was also accepted by the council. This money came from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ Conservation Partners Legacy Grant.
The grant will provide funding for an archaeological study, restoring the natural habitat and removing items from Memorial Park like the playground and volleyball court.
A 10% match was required for the grant, according to a city memo, but the city agreed to provide a match of $113,000.
SPENDING AWARDS
The council also accepted multiple congressionally directed spending awards.
A resolution was approved last April requesting 2023 congressionally directed spending to assist in funding the Shakopee Cultural Corridor project.
Since then, Shakopee has been awarded $750,000 by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for this project.
The council also accepted another $1.5 million from the same department that will go toward partially funding the Regional Innovation Hub being established in downtown Shakopee.
The Environmental Protection Agency awarded Shakopee $3.5 million to help fund phase one of the city’s riverbank stabilization project. This phase, according to a city memo, focuses on stabilizing the riverbank and providing sewer line flood protection.
DONATIONS
The council also accepted a $1,000 donation from the Shakopee Soccer Association.
This money will be used to offset the cost of replacing the soccer nets at multiple soccer fields within the city’s parks.