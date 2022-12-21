The Shakopee City Council unanimously adopted an ordinance establishing a license for the sale of THC products at its Dec. 20 meeting.
A revocable, yearly license will now be required to sell THC products in Shakopee. These licenses can only be issued to a retail establishment already in possession of “a valid license to sell electronic delivery devices, tobacco, tobacco products and tobacco-related devices,” the ordinance states.
Establishments are also required to have an approved program that properly instructs employees on the legal requirements regarding the sales of these products. The applicant or license holder must then sign a form stating that all staff have received the training.
Once the are licensed, establishments will be available for inspection and undergo a city compliance check at least once a year.
Licenses can be denied for several reasons, the ordinance states. These include an applicant being under 21 years old, providing false or misleading information on the application, or having received a comparable license violation in the last three years.
The sale of THC products will be prohibited to any person under 21 years old. Those under 21 are also not allowed to be in possession of these products or to attempt to purchase them.
The council passed a citywide moratorium on the sale of THC products on Aug. 16, prohibiting sales until Dec. 31. The Dec. 20 meeting was the council’s last meeting scheduled for this calendar year.
The city’s current tobacco ordinance was used as somewhat of a guide for city staff to craft the THC ordinance, according to a memo from City Administrator Bill Reynolds.
The city council reviewed a preliminary THC ordinance at its Dec. 6 meeting. Councilors asked staff to review elements that included advertising restrictions and fees and to bring an amended version to the council Dec. 20.
The idea of establishing a “provisional license” was also discussed at this meeting. This license will be for establishments that have received a comparable license violation in the last five years, but not within the previous three.
The licensing fee to sell THC products in Shakopee will cost $1,000, an increase from the initial $200 fee — the same cost as a city tobacco license — proposed at the Dec. 6 meeting. A provisional license will cost $5,000.