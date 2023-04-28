The Shakopee City Council has approved an agreement with Scott County for construction of a new traffic signal in town.
The agreement was approved during the council’s April 18 meeting.
The traffic signal will be placed at the intersection of County Road 16 (17th Avenue) and Fuller Street. The project has been programmed by the county as part of its Transportation Improvement Program this year.
The traffic signal system will include flashing yellow arrow signalization, emergency vehicle preemption and blue enforcement lighting.
The total project includes construction of the traffic signal as well as improvements with accessibility that fall in line with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. These improvements feature the addition of an ADA-compliant accessible pedestrian signal push button station.
Shakopee has budgeted $375,000 for this project, a city memo stated. Estimates feature $327,449.50 for construction and an additional $18,250 for engineering and administration.
The total project cost is estimated at $725,000, according to project documents. Scott County and Shakopee will share in design engineering costs for the traffic signal and ADA accessibility improvements on a 50-50 basis.
According to the city memo, Shakopee “has jurisdictional authority over the Fuller Street approaches, and thus the city is required to participate in the cost of the improvements per the county’s funding policy.”