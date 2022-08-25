The Shakopee City Council approved plans for the Canterbury Commons amphitheater at its Aug. 16 meeting.
The council unanimously approved the project’s preliminary and final plats and a PUD ordinance.
Canterbury will now move forward with the sale of approximately 40 acres of land to Swervo Development Corp. This sale is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to a Canterbury press release.
“As a result of this week’s approvals from the Shakopee City Council and Minnesota Racing Commission, we can now proceed with our efforts to further transform Canterbury Commons,” Canterbury Chairman and Chief Executive Randy Sampson said in the release. “We greatly appreciate the continued community support, and we believe that Swervo’s amphitheater will represent a key component in our efforts to create leading lifestyle and entertainment experiences in the area surrounding Canterbury Park.”
Swervo plans to start grading and site work for the amphitheater in late fall and begin construction in the spring. The amphitheater’s opening date is currently planned for sometime in May 2024.
“As we move along this approval process, the community could not be more excited about this opportunity,” Mayor Bill Mars said at the council meeting. “This is the most natural fit for Canterbury, which is a huge entertainment draw in itself, and to have this additional piece is just phenomenal.”