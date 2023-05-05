The City Council approved plans for downtown Shakopee’s upcoming “Ales in the Alley” event during the council meeting Tuesday night.
Ales in the Alley is a first-time event being held from 12-9 p.m. Saturday, May 20, in downtown Shakopee. The event is being hosted by Shakopee Brewhall, Mana Brewing Co., Babe’s Place and the Shakopee Chamber & Visitors Bureau.
The organizations requested that the alley – from Turtle’s Bar & Grill to Mana Brewing Co., as well as all of Holmes Street from the railroad tracks to First Avenue – be closed for the day’s activities.
The council approved the requested street closure needed to hold the event.
Ales in the Alley will feature live music, food, drink and shopping throughout the downtown space.
According to a May 2 city memo, Ales in the Alley is “looking to continue the success of Bock Party in March and celebrate spring downtown, increasing economic impact to the breweries/restaurants/retail establishments and awareness of everything that we have in downtown Shakopee.”
Vendors will be available from 12-4 p.m. with up to 30 vendors currently anticipated for the afternoon. They will be located in both the alley and on Holmes Street. The event will also include up to five food trucks placed on Holmes Street.
Mana Brewing Co., Babe’s Place and Shakopee Brewhall will provide wristbands, allowing attendees to travel between the breweries via the alley with alcoholic beverages.
Attendees will need to be wearing a wristband to be outside with a beverage.
Live music will be performed on a stage near the railroad tracks, with performance times scheduled for 12-2 p.m., 3-5 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. The Shakopee Chamber is currently working on lining up bands for the day.