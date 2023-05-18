The Shakopee City Council approved several requests at its May 16 meeting for the city’s Big Taste of Fun event next month.
The Big Taste of Fun in Shakopee will take place Saturday, June 17, and will feature the Taste of Shakopee, the Minnesota Ironman Bike Ride and Big Fun Day. This is the event’s fourth year in town.
The City Council approved a temporary, on-sale liquor license requested by the JCI of Shakopee.
According to a May 16 city memo, liquor sales will take place from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. This will coincide with the Taste of Shakopee and a vendor fair, both scheduled from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Guests will be carded and provided wristbands, allowing them to purchase alcohol and consume it within the park boundaries.
Street closures were also approved to allow for the Minnesota Ironman Bike Ride. The event raises money for Free Bikes 4 Kidz Minnesota, an organization dedicated to refurbishing bikes and giving them away to children.
The nonprofit’s website states that as of the end of 2022, over 90,000 bikes have been donated to children throughout Minnesota.
The biking event consists of multiple routes: approximately 31 miles, 62 miles, 100 miles and a 5-mile “family fun ride.”
Each race starts along First Avenue in Shakopee and ends in Huber Park.
The Minnesota Ironman Bike Ride, according to the city memo, requested a two-block closure of First Avenue between Holmes Street and Sommerville Street from 6-10 a.m. Barricades will also be set up at uncontrolled intersections.