The Shakopee City Council unanimously approved renovation plans for SandVenture Aquatic Park during its council meeting Tuesday.
The aquatic park, based in Lions Park, has been a staple in the community for over 50 years. But the facility has been in need of renovations regarding several elements, including the pool liner, plumbing, sand and buildings.
Discussions about the future of SandVenture have taken place for more than three years, according to a city memo. After discussions at recent council meetings, plans were set to upgrade SandVenture to a year-round facility.
While the facility will become seasonal and welcome visitors outside of the traditional summer season, the outdoor, sand-bottom pool will remain the same and not be turned into an indoor pool.
City staff have previously said the renovation will allow the park to expand into providing yearlong revenue stream opportunities.
A city finance report estimates that the park can bring in various operating revenues in summer from the building lease, concessions, birthday parties and managing rentals. The park can also host sports leagues, including bocce, pickleball, disc golf and volleyball.
Memberships and admission fees are projected to increase by 20%, according to the report.
Expanding year-round, the city also expects to bring in additional revenue by hosting additional winter sport leagues, such as curling, broom ball and pond hockey.
Construction is proposed to begin Sept. 1 and be completed by June 1, 2024. The project budget will not exceed $7 million.