The sale of flavored vaping products will be prohibited in Shakopee at the start of 2023 after the Shakopee City Council narrowly approved the ban at its April 5 meeting.
The council voted 3-2 to adopt an ordinance banning the products beginning on Jan. 1. Councilors Jody Brennan and Matt Lehman voted against the ordinance.
Shakopee’s ordinance is nearly identical to one passed by the Prior Lake City Council last spring that went into effect months later. Currently, 22 cities in Minnesota have flavored tobacco regulations in place, according to the meeting memo.
The ban on flavored products in Shakopee does not apply to tobacco and menthol-flavored products.
The city council held an initial workshop about the ordinance in January. According to the meeting memo, all Shakopee tobacco license holders were notified of the proposed changes in the ordinance.
The ordinance was also posted on the city’s website for residents to submit their opinions. City staff received comments and emails ahead of Tuesday’s meeting.
‘TARGETED TO KIDS’
Councilors in favor of the ban cited concerns about products being marketed to children as their primary reason for supporting it.
Councilor Angelica Contreras said she spoke with middle school and high school students about their use of vaping and tobacco products. She said students told her the e-liquid flavors are what appeal to them the most and that they would most likely be deterred from smoking or vaping if sweet flavors weren’t available.
“If it’s not targeting our kids, then put it in a black and white package, make it not attractive and don’t put flavors in it — it’s not for them,” she said.
The 2020 Minnesota Youth Tobacco Survey reported that 20.5% of Minnesota high school students and 4.1% of middle school students had used one or more commercial tobacco products in the past 30 days of taking the survey. Data also found that nearly four in five (78.4%) Minnesota students who have used tobacco products said the first product they tried was flavored.
Zeke McKinney, a Twin Cities-based occupational medicine physician, addressed these concerns on behalf of the Twin Cities Medical Society.
“Youth are introduced to tobacco use through flavors such as candy and fruit and perceive the products as less harmful than non-flavored products, even though they are just as dangerous and addictive as cigarettes,” he wrote to the city council. “As a result, today we see increasing numbers of young people using tobacco, specifically e-cigarettes or vapes.”
Children’s Minnesota Director of Public Policy Amanda Jansen also wrote to the council on behalf of the organization. In her letter, she said Children’s Minnesota providers saw multiple cases of “vaping-related severe lung injuries” in teenagers and young adults in 2019.
Twin Cities Medical Society and Children’s Minnesota both recommended the council to end the sale of all flavored tobacco products, including cigars, chewing tobacco and menthol products.
The meeting memo states that Scott County Public Health is also in support of the ordinance.
In voicing his support for the ordinance, councilor Jay Whiting said it should hopefully decrease the likelihood of these products getting into the hands of children.
“Without those flavors, you wouldn’t be hooking those kids … I think if we can keep it out of their hands until they’re of age when they can buy it, chances are they won’t become addicted to it,” he said. “It’s just the fact that these to me are clearly targeted to kids.”
LOCAL SHOPS
Councilor Lehman, voting against the ban, said he believes the ordinance is out of the city’s lane. He added that decisions like this should be up to the state or federal government instead of being made on a city-by-city basis.
Some of the public comments sent to city staff addressed the ordinance’s affect on tobacco and e-cigarette small businesses in town.
Eric Condon is the owner of the Easy Street Smoke Shop in Shakopee. While the shop has held the Easy Street name for only about a year-and-a-half, Condon has been selling e-cigarette and tobacco products out of Shakopee for twelve years.
About 85% of the shop’s sales come from flavored e-liquid and e-cigarette products, Condon said. With a significant number of his products needing to be removed by the start of next year, Condon admits he is in a tough position moving forward.
“This is a matter of existential threat. My choice as a small business is to either sink the rest of my savings into cigarettes and slowly transition to a regular tobacco shop style … or close my doors entirely, which will likely be the case,” he said. “I personally find the idea a bit galling — it’s an admission of defeat.”
Condon said most of his customers tend to be middle-aged ex-smokers and alleges that he hasn’t seen many people younger than 25 enter his shop since the Minnesota Tobacco 21 law went into effect.
“The idea that a minor can walk into one of these establishments and bamboozle us into selling one of these e-cigarettes is ridiculous,” he said. “None of us are that hard up for money that we’d ever even entertain the idea of selling to a minor.”
Condon said the use of these products by kids and teens should not be ignored but thinks that enacting a “blanket prohibition” as a proposed solution in Shakopee is the wrong way to address the problem.
Councilor Brennan shared those sentiments at Tuesday’s meeting in explaining her decision to vote against the ban.
“We already have an ordinance in place for banning tobacco products for children under the age of 21,” she said. “I don’t see passing this ordinance is solving the problem of vaping. I think it’s going to still occur — it’s not the solve-all for it.”
During the meeting, Mayor Bill Mars said he recognizes it wasn’t an easy decision but hoped to see the ordinance bring about effective changes for the city’s youth.
“Is this a perfect solution? I don’t think so … (but) I think we should take this step as a quality of life issue for the city of Shakopee and its youth,” he said. “This is a difficult thing, but I think that it’s the right thing to do. I think we’ll be amazed where we are in 10 years on this.”