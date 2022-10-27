Shakopee City Council candidates are vying for two open seats in this year’s general election.
Six candidates are running in the race: Ziyad Abdi, Jim Dulaney, Nathan Dull, Ian Osborn, Ashlee Sepulvado and incumbent councilor Angelica Contreras.
All six participated in a candidate forum hosted Sept. 29 by the Shakopee Chamber and Visitors Bureau.
An audio recording of this candidate forum has been posted on the Shakopee Chamber and Visitors Bureau website and YouTube page. “Meet the Candidate” interviews for all six candidates are also featured on these sites.
Topics discussed at the forum included business and economic development, TIFs, core issues facing Shakopee and the city’s future regarding potential spending decisions and priorities moving forward.
SPENDING HABITS
Early on in the forum, the candidates were asked where spending could be increased or decreased in the city.
Contreras spoke from experience being on the council, saying things feel “actually pretty stable” regarding spending decisions in Shakopee.
“I feel that we’re conservative … (and) I don’t feel that we’re spending and taxing and doing things we’re not supposed to,” she said.
But other candidates had spending changes in mind when responding to the same question. Delaney spoke about increasing spending for city law enforcement, and Abdi mentioned the need for increased housing and decreased utility costs.
Osborn discussed decreasing spending that incentivizes businesses to move here when “they already want to come.”
“That is a waste, and it doesn’t need to happen,” he said. “That money can be back in your pockets. They want to come here, they want to build, and they want you to spend the money anyway.”
Sepulvado, who was next to answer, first took time to directly respond to Osborn’s answer. “I think it’s important to offer incentives to businesses to come here … because it gives them the opportunity to grow, and that money comes back to us,” she said. She then went on to discuss how the city needs to be smart with spending and keep increased costs of living into consideration.
‘SHAKOPEE’S FUTURE’
The candidates were also posed the question of, “What is your vision for Shakopee’s future?”
Abdi: “I think my vision in Shakopee would certainly have to be first place in safety in the United States — a good place to walk and good place to live. We also need our kids to have a good education, good schools, good health.”
Contreras: “My vision is a community that continues to be diverse — we’re growing in diversity — and for it to be a safe place to live, to have fun and to continue to grow … Shakopee still has a lot of growth to do, so we’ll continue growing.”
Delaney: “I think we should look at smart growth and balanced growth … From how things are now, our city is thriving. But in order to continue that, I think one thing we need to do is get to a reasonable, stable tax base and also try to minimize our long-term debt.”
Dull: “I think we need to be reflective of a bigger city now, and what I mean by that is specifically in our planning and zoning practices. I think we should be making policies planning and zoning-wise in our entertainment districts and commerce districts to ensure that they’re accessible for everyone.”
Osborn: “(Shakopee’s) so unique because it’s safe and because there’s a sense of community that I don’t see in big cities. We may be becoming more like a big city … but we need to maintain that sense of community before we lose ourselves.”
Sepulvado: “Ultimately, we need to continue to march toward our 2040 comp plan. There was a great amount of planning and work that went into that, and we did plan for this growth I believe appropriately. I want to continue to focus on the safety of this community … and also focus on making sure we continue to grow in diversity and inclusion.”