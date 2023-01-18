The Shakopee City Council followed police recommendations in denying two THC licenses and approving another at its meeting Tuesday.
The city had received THC license applications from Easy Street Smoke Shop, Nicollet Tobacco and Top Star Market. Police recommended that two of those applications be denied, according to city memos.
Shakopee’s THC ordinance, passed Dec. 20, provides several reasons a THC license can be denied by the city.
Applicants can be denied if they “failed a compliance check related to a THC license or a tobacco, tobacco products, and tobacco-related devices license” in the previous five years. A license can also be denied if an applicant failed a compliance check during the city’s THC moratorium last year.
The police department memo reported that Nicollet Tobacco failed two compliance checks last year and violated the city’s moratorium. The business failed a check on Oct. 17 for selling tobacco to a person under 21 years of age and failed another check a month later on Nov. 17 by selling edible THC products in violation of the moratorium.
The police department reported that the business removed these items after the compliance check.
Top Star Market also failed a compliance check and violated the moratorium on Nov. 17 by selling edible THC products.
A Southwest Metro Drug Task Force agent was able to purchase THC edible gummies on Nov. 30, putting Top Star Market in violation of both the moratorium and state law. The incident was sent to the Scott County Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges, the memo stated.
Action to deny licenses for Nicollet Tobacco and Top Star Market was on the council’s consent agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, and both licenses were denied.
A man who identified himself as the owner of both Nicollet Tobacco—also identified as Ecig store on 1st and Shakopee Tobacco in the police memo—and Top Star Market declined to comment Friday when contacted by Southwest News Media.
The city and police did not report any issues with Easy Street Smoke Shop's application, which was approved Tuesday.