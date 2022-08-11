The Shakopee City Council discussed the possibility of imposing a citywide moratorium on the sale of THC products at its Aug. 3 meeting.
Beginning July 1, a new state law legalized the sale of certain edibles and drinks infused with THC.
A moratorium, if imposed, would ban the sale of THC products within Shakopee for up to one year. Medical cannabis and hemp products that could legally be sold before July 1 would be exempt from this temporary ban.
According to a memo from City Administrator Bill Reynolds, the moratorium would “allow staff the opportunity to study the issue, consider licensing and rules including regulatory controls on sales akin to tobacco, enforcement and compliance.”
“We need time to take a look at this because it really did take everyone by surprise,” Reynolds said at the meeting. “The reality is there’s just a slew of unanswered questions, and nobody understands what the implications are. From a staff perspective, we’d like the opportunity to get our heads around it.”
Mayor Bill Mars said he recognizes a lot of cities in Scott County are struggling with how to regulate the new state law.
“There’s just too much uncertainty … if we fail to take action or don’t do anything, we might have a problem down the line,” Mars said.
“I’d like to take a pause, take a step back and try to learn more so that we can make a better decision and balance that out moving forward,” he added.
Not all city leaders at the meeting agreed with implementing the temporary ban. “I oppose the moratorium. I don’t think the city should jump in and say, ‘Our overarching state has made this law — we think it’s a mistake,’” Councilor Jay Whiting said.
Reynolds said having a moratorium would also give the city time to talk with nearby cities about creating consistent rules and regulations. The Prior Lake City Council unanimously approved a citywide THC moratorium at its Aug. 1 meeting.
The city council narrowly decided to bring the moratorium to its next council meeting, set for Aug. 16. During the meeting, the city council can further discuss this option and vote to adopt it.