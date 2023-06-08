Shakopee’s ban on flavored vaping products will remain in place after a motion to start the process for repeal failed at a City Council meeting.
The ban on the sale of flavored vaping products was approved last spring on a 3-2 vote. Former Councilors Jody Brennan and Matt Lehman voted against the ordinance.
The ban went into effect at the start of 2023. It does not apply to tobacco and menthol-flavored products.
The City Council directed staff at its May 23 council meeting to bring the topic of the vaping ban to discussion at the following meeting.
A discussion among the councilors took place during the June 6 meeting, where a 2-2 vote led to a failed motion for staff to start the process on possibly repealing the ban.
Mayor Lehman and Councilor Jim Dulaney voted in favor of the motion, and Councilors Angelica Contreras and Jesse Lara voted against. Councilor Jay Whiting was not in attendance.
Lehman said he does not want kids to use these products but believes if they were legal at the state level, they should also be legal at the city level.
“Alcohol in the hands of kids is bad. Cigarettes in the hands of kids is bad. Drugs in the hands of kids is bad. Vaping in the hands of kids is bad. A lot of things are bad for children,” Lehman said ahead of the vote. “I don’t like to see cities banning legal products just because they personally don’t like it.”
Contreras, who also voted in favor of the ban last year, spoke about the impact she has seen regarding kids in the community having access to these products.
“It’s one of the biggest things that’s happening in our high school,” Contreras said about the prevalence of kids vaping. “Today as I stand here, the tobacco industries have a huge history of targeting Latinos, African Americans, women, our LGBTQ community and our youth. So for that, I continue to stand against it.”