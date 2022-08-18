The Shakopee City Council passed a citywide moratorium on the sale of THC products at its Aug. 16 meeting.
The motion passed 4-1, with Councilor Jay Whiting voting against.
The moratorium prohibits the sale of THC products in Shakopee until Dec. 31, though it can end sooner if city leaders choose to repeal it or come to a solution before that end date.
This decision is in response to a new Minnesota law that went into effect July 1, legalizing the sale of certain edibles and drinks infused with THC. The moratorium will not apply to any medical cannabis and hemp products that could legally be sold prior to this date.
“I personally think it’s a good idea that we take a step back and look at this … it’s important to get this right,” Mayor Bill Mars said in favor of a moratorium.
The ordinance was initially designed with a yearlong moratorium in mind, but after discussion among councilors and city staff, a decision was made before voting to change the proposed maximum length to the end of 2022.
Councilor Jody Brennan recommended a Dec. 31 end date. “I think a short-term moratorium would move it along quickly, and then people would know what’s going on,” she said.
Councilor Matt Lehman, along with Brennan, also mentioned the possibility of having city staff review the current tobacco sales ordinance to see how the THC issue could fit into it.
City Administrator Bill Reynolds said the moratorium will give city staff time to further study the issue and establish regulations in areas like zoning and licensing.
“We need some clarity at the local level. We need some clarity at the state level. That’s essentially what we’re asking for — a pause to allow us the opportunity to get that clarity,” he said.
Neighboring cities have also taken similar measures in responding to the state law. Prior Lake approved its own THC moratorium earlier this month, and Jordan did the same this week.
Reynolds said a workgroup made up of all the administrators within Scott County is being created. The group will allow the cities and county to work together on creating a cohesive agreement regarding how to handle THC regulations.
“If we don’t have the same rules for everybody, at least at the county level which we can control, then it’s going to be a patchwork quilt of rules and regulations,” Reynolds said.
“We are going to be working on this quickly, from a whole county perspective, because it is something that we need to address,” he added.
With the motion passing, City Attorney Jim Thomson said the moratorium will go into effect once the ordinance is published, about 10 days after the meeting.