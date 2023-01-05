The Shakopee City Council selected a special election date to fill a vacant city council seat during its first council meeting of the year Tuesday night, Jan. 3.
The seat became vacant when Mayor Matt Lehman, who had served as a city councilor for more than 20 years, was elected mayor in November. The council unanimously approved Tuesday, April 11, for the special election. This is the earliest date the city can hold the election.
“I’d like to see the special election as soon as possible. The reason I say that is I think the voters should have a say in who’s representing them,” Lehman said ahead of the vote.
According to a city memo, the filing period for the office will take place from Jan. 31-Feb. 11. Absentee voting will begin Feb. 24.
Appointing an individual to fill Lehman’s unexpired term up until the special election was also a priority of the council Tuesday.
Disagreement arose regarding who should fill the seat for the time being. Councilor Jay Whiting nominated Josh Forsythe, who has served on the Park and Recreation Advisory Board and currently serves on the Planning Commission.
Whiting’s motion to nominate Forsythe was seconded by Councilor Angelica Contreras. But the motion failed on a 2-2 vote, with Lehman and Councilor Jim Dulaney voting against the nomination.
“It sounds like we’re just putting names out,” Dulaney said.
“That is a false accusation, sir. I did the research, I planned ahead, I knew it was on the agenda, and I brought a candidate,” Whiting said to him. “And I told last — you were at that meeting — I mentioned I’d bring a candidate.”
Based on state statute, the vote resulting in a tie then gave Lehman the authority to appoint someone to the seat. Lehman appointed former city councilor Terry Joos.
Lehman said his decision to appoint Joos came from wanting to fill the seat with a former council member who served in good standing as well as someone who did not run in the previous city council election nor has plans to run in the special election.
“I’m looking for somebody who has served on the council and somebody that is an independent thinker. Somebody that has more than half the time voted against me, and I expect that to continue, and that’s OK,” Lehman said.
But not all councilors agreed with this action.
“Well, that comes as no surprise that you nominated your own person,” Whiting said shortly after. “We knew it was coming to this.”
“You’re a strong believer of listening to the people and what people say, and I think both Jay and I had the opportunity to give a very good candidate. So, it’s not always what is said,” Contreras added.
Joos will be sworn in at the next council meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17.
This was Lehman’s first council meeting as mayor, along with Dulaney’s first as city councilor. They, along with Contreras, who was reelected to her seat, were sworn in at the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting.