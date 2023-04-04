The Shakopee City Council special election takes place Tuesday, April 11.
The election is being held to fill the vacant seat previously held by Mayor Matt Lehman.
Early in-person voting is underway at Shakopee City Hall, 485 Gorman Street. Hours are the following:
- Mondays through Fridays through Friday, April 7: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- Saturday, April 8: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Monday, April 10: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
To vote on Election Day, voters must go to their regular polling place. Residents can find their polling place and learn more information by visiting ShakopeeMN.gov/elections. Polls are open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Four candidates are on the ballot for the council seat: Nathan Dull, an energy and economic developer; Jesse Lara, a commissioner on the Shakopee Planning Commission and on the city’s Board of Adjustment and Appeals; Mike Luce, a former Shakopee city councilor; and Ian Osborn, an assistant public defender.