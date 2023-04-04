Vote stickers
The Shakopee City Council special election takes place Tuesday, April 11.

The election is being held to fill the vacant seat previously held by Mayor Matt Lehman.

Early in-person voting is underway at Shakopee City Hall, 485 Gorman Street. Hours are the following:

  • Mondays through Fridays through Friday, April 7: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 8: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
  • Monday, April 10: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

To vote on Election Day, voters must go to their regular polling place. Residents can find their polling place and learn more information by visiting ShakopeeMN.gov/elections. Polls are open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Four candidates are on the ballot for the council seat: Nathan Dull, an energy and economic developer; Jesse Lara, a commissioner on the Shakopee Planning Commission and on the city’s Board of Adjustment and Appeals; Mike Luce, a former Shakopee city councilor; and Ian Osborn, an assistant public defender.

