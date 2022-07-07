Shakopee city councilor Angelica Contreras has announced she will run for reelection.
Contreras first took office in January 2019, becoming the first person of color to join the council. During her time on the council, she has taken on liaison roles for vice mayor, the Shakopee School District, Shakopee Diversity Alliance, the city’s equity team and the interview board.
“I’ll continue to work hard to represent everybody,” Contreras said. “We want to continue to prosper and move forward. (Shakopee’s) an amazing place to live, and I’m super proud of where we’re at and where we’re going.”
Contreras said in her time as councilor, she is proud of her work helping to pass property maintenance and housing ordinances, prohibiting the sale of flavored vaping products, starting the city’s equity team and collaborating with community organizations and her fellow councilors.
If reelected, she said one of her priorities is to continue supporting and working with downtown businesses.
“Helping them to be successful — that’s one of my biggest things,” she said. “We want our downtown to continue thriving. That for sure I can say so proudly because we’ve worked so hard on it.”
She added housing and continuing her work with the school district as other initiatives she plans to prioritize if elected for another term.
Contreras has lived in Shakopee with her husband and kids for 23 years. Her four kids have all attended or currently attend Shakopee Public Schools. Beyond her work as city councilor, Contreras works as a lactation consultant for Scott County’s Women, Infants and Children program and is involved with her church.
“I want to thank everybody just for the opportunity they have given me to serve these four years. It would be an honor if they let me serve them another four,” she said.