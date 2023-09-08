Applause filled the Shakopee City Council Chambers on Thursday night after the city's Planning Commission unanimously agreed to withdraw a vote on a rezoning request for a proposed affordable housing project.
The decision leaves in place an initial zoning plan for the Prairie Pointe Apartments project that was approved more than three years ago by both the City Council and the Planning Commission.
The item had been tabled for months after city officials recommended that the property be rezoned back to its previous designation, claiming the nonprofit behind the project — the Beacon Interfaith Housing Collaborative — had not met specific requirements, including holding a neighborhood meeting.
The project has also drawn scrutiny from residents concerned about the size of the building and about allegations of mismanaged Beacon properties in other communities.
Beacon eventually held its in-person neighborhood meeting, at the end of July.
“Beacon did hold a neighborhood meeting. That was the one thing that was missing, and they did cover a much larger area than is required by code,” said Michael Kerski, Shakopee’s director of planning and development, during Thursday’s meeting.
A city memo from Kerski said that Beacon reached out to residents within 1,000 feet by mail — double the city’s required distance of 500 feet — and used door hangers throughout the neighborhood.
"Beacon has made several commitments to neighbors and to the city to ensure that the development is successful for all," the memo stated.
The complex is being planned for the intersection of Fourth Avenue East and Sarazin Street.
Beacon could not immediately be reached for comment.